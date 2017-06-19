Boy reportedly hit, killed by train

BEMENT — A boy was reportedly killed when he was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Bement.

Piatt County Death Examiner Troy Dunn confirmed that there was a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a train but had no further information on the victim's identity.

Preliminary reports indicate the incident took place between 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Macon and West Bodman streets. "We are still working the investigation," Dunn said.