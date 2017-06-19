Domestic dispute leads to car crash

Photo by: Tim Mitchell/The News-Gazette An Urbana firefighter and police officer respond to a car that crashed into an apartment building at 2017 Vawter in Urbana on Sunday afternoon.

URBANA — Police say a domestic situation led to a car crashing into an apartment building on Sunday afternoon.

According to an Urbana police report, a couple had been in a domestic dispute in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, Urbana, when the woman put her two children in a car and began to drive away at 3:24 p.m. Sunday.

The car suddenly crashed headfirst into an apartment building at 2017 S. Vawter St.

"It was a domestic related issue between a male and a female," said Urbana police Sgt. Jay Loschen. "The male allegedly jumped into the vehicle, causing the female to wreck into the apartment complex."

Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital, but officers do not believe she has any life-threatening injuries.

Loschen said that citations will be issued in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, a man who lived in the apartment building where the crash took place was examined for back injuries.

"I was coming out the door," said Larry Gill. "When the car ran into the building, I was scared and ran back inside. The building shook pretty hard, and I fell. Once I realized it settled down, I got out of there. I was worried about a possible explosion. My back is hurting."