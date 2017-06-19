Today: Jim Dey on 'Penny'
|
News-Gazette columnist and editorial board member Jim Dey joins host Jim Turpin on "Penny For Your Thoughts" at 10 a.m. today on WDWS 1400-AM.
Join the conversation by calling 217-356-9397 or texting 217-351-5357, listen live here or check out the podcast later here.
Dey on Sunday wrote about the challenges facing former Illini Curt Lovelace, who was cleared of murder charges in a high-profile case in Quincy.
In Sunday's editorial, Dey weighed in on the mess that is Springfield.
He'd be happy to discuss both today.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.