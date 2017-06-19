Top of the Morning, June 19, 2017

Last week, I talked about our foray into new maps and taking advantage of software improvements with Google Maps and Google Earth.

This week, how about an example?

On Friday, Editor Jeff D'Alessio wrote about the Champaign Christian Science Society's final service Sunday at its longtime church and reading room, built in 1952 at the intersection of West Church and North Lynn streets, ahead of an impending move to a building at 109 S. Duncan Road on the western edge of the city.

The online version of that story contains an interactive map from Google Maps showing the old and new properties and the distance between the two.

As explained in the story, the Christian Science Society left its home of 65 years this past weekend because the property is soon to change hands, one of several parcels in the area that the Champaign school board is exercising its options to buy for use in a new $87.1 million campus for Central High School.

We've been following that story closely for more than a year, as the proposal to expand the high school at its current site was crucial to the passage of a $183 million bond issue in November to fund this and other key construction projects in the district. With the money in hand, the board is buying the properties it secured options on before the vote.

Those properties are a hodgepodge of business and residential parcels, some as big as a city block and others as small as a single home. In print, the easiest way to identify them is by address, but that can get convoluted with at least nine of them in play.

Enter Google's new mapping software.

Above is an interactive map of each property the district has optioned, with photos and some ownership history. Click on the button at the top left to open a list of addresses, then pick one and it will zoom in on the property and show you the details.

We've even included a few properties that the district bought at the end of March near Dr. Howard Elementary, which is set to be torn down and rebuilt as another key part of the construction plan.

I'll be updating this map as the work progresses. We're hoping it gives you an easy way to find out exactly where the landscape will be changing in the coming years.

As always, I welcome your feedback on these maps — including corrections. Email me at ndugan@news-gazette.com.