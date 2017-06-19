UPDATED: Authorities ID victim of Bement train-bicycle collision as 14-year-old boy
BEMENT — Authorities identified the victim of a weekend bicycle-train collision as a 14-year-old boy.
The accident happened at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the Piatt Street Norfolk Southern railroad crossing in Bement, Illinois State Police said Monday.
Initial reports indicate the boy was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when he was struck by a passing freight train, state police said.
Piatt County Death Examiner Troy Dunn said Sunday the investigation is ongoing.
Earlier story, from Sunday ...
BEMENT — A boy was reportedly killed when he was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Bement.
Piatt County Death Examiner Troy Dunn confirmed that there was a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a train but had no further information on the victim's identity.
Preliminary reports indicate the incident took place between 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Macon and West Bodman streets. "We are still working the investigation," Dunn said.
Comments
