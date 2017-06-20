Centennial grad Dill chosen as Champaign County's newest judge

Photo by: Provided Adam Dill

URBANA — A former Champaign County prosecutor has been chosen as Champaign County’s newest associate judge.

Presiding Judge Tom Difanis confirmed Tuesday that Adam Dill, 40, of Monticello, has been selected from a field of 22 applicants to fill Holly Clemons’ seat. She’s retiring July 7. Dill will be sworn in July 10.

Dill currently works for the Champaign law firm of Erwin, Martinkus & Cole Ltd., where he’s been for the last five years. He received the news of his selection from Difanis last week.

“It’s a huge honor. I grew up in Champaign and I love the people there and in East Central Illinois. To be able to serve them in this capacity like I did for 10 years as a prosecutor is truly an honor for me and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Dill said, adding that among his competitors for the job were “a lot of people who would be excellent judges.”

He described himself as “nervous but not scared” about the impending career change.

“I’ve worked very hard to develop good relationships with all our judges, both the circuit judges and some of the newer judges that I’ve been adversaries with. I know any questions I have, the resources will be available,” he said.

Prior to joining Erwin, Martinkus & Cole, Dill had been an assistant state’s attorney since 2002, working for Julia Rietz since 2004, and before her for John Piland.

Like many nascent prosecutors, Dill began in traffic court. That’s where he will find himself on his first day on the job as a judge.

“Adam has a lot of experience — a lot of trial experience as a prosecutor (and as) a defense attorney. He had everything we were looking for as someone who can get started in a high-volume courtroom that’s going to require jury trials. He’s a good solid lawyer and well-respected by the bar,” Difanis said.

“That’s not a courtroom I can afford to have back up,” he said.

Dill said he liked traffic court as a prosecutor because of its high volume, fast pace and the interesting cases.

“I’m looking forward to working with the young prosecutors and public defenders assigned to that courtroom,” Dill said.

Associate Judge Ronda Holliman, who’s been on the bench since August 2015, has presided over traffic court since January 2016. Difanis said he plans to move her to Clemons’ courtroom, where she will hear probate, small claims, drainage, taxes, law cases under $50,000 and orders of protection.

Dill, a 1995 graduate of Centennial High School, where he was a standout baseball player, received his undergraduate degree in political science in 1999 from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. He also played baseball for DePauw for four years, earning four all-conference nominations.

He earned his law degree from DePaul University in Chicago in 2002, with the help of an $18,000 dean’s scholarship he received in 1999. While in law school, he interned at the Cook County State’s Attorney office and the Illinois Office of the Attorney General.

Dill was a senior felony prosecutor when he left the state’s attorney’s office in 2012 to join Erwin, Martinkus & Cole, which has an office in Champaign. There, he’s handled a variety of cases, including criminal, personal injury, business litigation and family law.

Dill is one of nine partners and four associates at that firm. He hailed Jim Martinkus as a great mentor.

“Jim Martinkus takes a lot of pride in the fact that we know a lot about a lot of different types of law,” said Dill, who added about half his cases were civil in nature.

The 14 circuit judges in all six counties of the Sixth Circuit — Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt — vote on who they want to fill the associate posts. However, it’s generally accepted that the judges in the other five counties defer to the wishes of the circuit judges in the county where the associate is to sit. Champaign County has five associate judges and six circuit judges.

Dill had applied in July 2015 for the associate judgeship left vacant when Richard Klaus was not retained. That job went to Holliman. He also applied in 2016 for the associate judgeship that went to Gary Webber in August. Gary Webber took the seat vacated by his brother, Roger Webber, who was promoted to circuit judge when Arnold Blockman retired.

Dill has been married to wife Anne for 15 years. They have three children.

As an associate, Dill will earn about $184,305 annually.

The applicants not chosen were sent letters late last week telling them the job went to someone else.

But it’s quite likely the process will be repeated in the not-too-distant future. At least five of Champaign County’s sitting judges are at or near retirement age; four have enough years in the judicial system to be able to walk out the door with full pensions.

None of them have made any public announcements about their plans, however.