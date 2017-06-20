Reader-submitted storm photos June 19, 2017
The following is a compilation of reader-submitted photos from the rain and picturesque conditions that followed on June 19, 2017.
Sawgrass Subdivision pic.twitter.com/n2kFoMr7yh
— Doug Bonczek (@DOUGBONCZEK) June 20, 2017
view of the football field pic.twitter.com/gskzGRqZhR
— Todd Johnson (@Toddgy88) June 20, 2017
Southwest Champaign pic.twitter.com/ZTXO1lWlrO
— Darin Trulock (@darin_trulock) June 20, 2017
Lincolnshire Fields pic.twitter.com/VnlMqI7MLt
— Tony Johnston (@tjohnston_68) June 20, 2017
From East Urbana pic.twitter.com/v4ETLw6rsd
— Justin M. Brauer (@JMBrauer) June 20, 2017
From southwest Champaign pic.twitter.com/lJFsQ3A5yF
— Bethany Fay (@weathergirl87) June 20, 2017
Looking west from Mahomet pic.twitter.com/jax8WKr8b5
— Dr. Lindsey Hall (@DrHall709) June 20, 2017
This is what it looked like at 8 p.m. Monday in Mahomet, courtesy Voice of the #Illini & @wdws1400 talent Brian Barnhart. Tweet us yours. pic.twitter.com/X5Pq3Tj85Q
— news_gazette (@news_gazette) June 20, 2017
Post storm sunset in beautiful Champaign County. #chambana #countryliving pic.twitter.com/LSkC2o5ooP
— Jill Guth (@jlguth) June 20, 2017
— Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) June 20, 2017
— Kim See (@echemkim) June 20, 2017
— Michael Funk (@2wheelsfunk) June 20, 2017
— Tyler Cumpston (@tylercumpston) June 20, 2017
— Luke (@LukeoftheTauri) June 20, 2017
— Paul Hadfield (@pawleewurx) June 20, 2017
Comments
