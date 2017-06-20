Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Reader-submitted storm photos June 19, 2017
| Subscribe

More Local

Reader-submitted storm photos June 19, 2017

Tue, 06/20/2017 - 12:50pm | Tim Ditman

For more pictures of Monday's head-turning skies, follow us on Instagram 

The following is a compilation of reader-submitted photos from the rain and picturesque conditions that followed on June 19, 2017.

Sections (3):News, Local, Weather

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments