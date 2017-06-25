Police looking for driver who hit trooper's squad car

CHAMPAIGN - Police are looking for a Champaign man who apparently blew a stop sign in north Champaign Saturday night and hit an Illinois State trooper's squad car.

Illinois State Police said that after Turhan Sims, 29, struck Trooper Corinna Mead, he also allegedly hit two parked vehicles and a front porch.

The collision happened about 10:15 p.m. on Bradley Avenue at Champaign Street.

A release said Mead was driving west on Bradley when a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Sims, headed south on Champaign, apparently failed to stop at a stop sign and hit Mead's patrol car.

The Malibu then hit a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck parked in a driveway in the 1100 block of North Champaign and came to rest after hitting the front porch of that home.

The driver, identified as Sims, ran and has not been found by police.

The release said neither Mead nor two passengers with Sims, a man and woman from Champaign, were hurt badly enough to require a trip to the hospital.