Portion of Windsor Road to be closed
CHAMPAIGN - A portion of Windsor Road in Champaign will be closed on Wednesday.
Cross Construction Company will close Windsor between Duncan Road and Mattis Avenue for milling operations.
Windsor Road is expected to be open to traffic once this operation is complete.
The work is expected to take one day to complete.
