Teaming up vs. violence

URBANA — Two days after a shooting incident in downtown Champaign, an initiative aimed at curbing gun violence will take what officials say is a significant step forward.

Urbana City Council members are set to vote tonight on joining Champaign in formally entering a "multi-disciplinary team," which lays out tasks for the CU Fresh Start initiative.

The team includes law enforcement departments, city governments, churches and social service groups in Champaign and Urbana. Also involved: the U.S. Attorney's Office, University of Illinois Board of Trustees, Champaign County State's Attorney and Champaign County NAACP.

All of the groups agree to develop "strategic plans and processes aimed at reducing gun-related incidents and group-related violent crime," according to an Urbana council document.

Vivian Gray, the Fresh Start project specialist, said the partnership will go a long way toward conducting one project across two cities.

"The model we are implementing requires closer collaboration," Gray said.

Among other things, the partnership would task law enforcement agencies with:

— Providing monthly updates and statistics on gun-related incidents and the police response.

— Maintaining a database of individuals responsible for gun-related crimes. This will be the epicenter of the focused deterrence project.

— Helping identify social services needed to reduce recidivism.

"When there's greater collaboration, we're better able to work more strategically," Gray said, "because there's more intersection in what the agencies are doing."

Fresh Start was launched last fall with "call-in" interventions for those susceptible to gun violence. Gray said this spring that the project is starting to refocus and widen its efforts to include research that can highlight gun violence problem areas.