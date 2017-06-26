Top of the Morning, June 26, 2017

Most of our readers see our content in the newspaper or online, but subscribers have a third option that may cover a few more bases — at no extra cost.

I'm talking about our eEdition, available by 6 a.m. each day. The option included with all subscriptions comes in handy when you can't find something online or you've already recycled a paper.

The first step, which you should only have to do once, is setting up your account. Head to eedition.news-gazette.com to get a user name and password so you can access it from any internet-connected device.

Once you're set up, log in to see a digital reproduction of that day's print edition. On the right is a menu bar allowing you to change your view ("Article" is the default and most helpful). In Article mode, your screen is split; the left side shows the page, while the right will show a screen-friendly version of an article. Hover over an article to highlight it, then click to see the text on the right. Hit the arrows on each side of a newspaper page to cycle through the paper.

Once you've selected an article, the bar in the top right is invaluable. Click the page icon to toggle between the screen-friendly view or one that shows it as it appeared in print. Click the printer icon to open it in a printable window. Click the sideways V between the page and printer icons to share it via Facebook, Twitter or email or create a PDF that you can download to your computer and print later.

On a smartphone, you can access the eEdition via a Web browser or the free "News-Gazette eEdition" app. The format is similar, though some windows are minimized for space and you'll be tapping instead of clicking.

The eEdition's archive goes back 12 months, and it's searchable. This is especially helpful for weekly columns with multiple entries, such as Tim Mitchell's "It's Your Business" or Editor Jeff D'Alessio's "Big 10."

And it's not just articles: All the ads, comics and classifieds that ran in that day's paper are there as well.

If you're a subscriber, give it a shot. If you aren't, consider going to subscriptions.news-gazette.com, where the Digital option, which includes the eEdition and unlimited online articles, is just $9.99 a month.