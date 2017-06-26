UI promotes interim NCSA head to permanent director

URBANA — The chief scientist at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications — and its interim director since last fall — will become the center’s fifth director since its founding in 1985.

William Gropp, who holds the Thomas M. Siebel Chair in computer science at the University of Illinois, will take over as director on July 16, pending approval from trustees, the UI announced Monday.

He was appointed interim director after Edward Seidel was tapped to be vice president for economic development and innovation for the UI system in August 2016.

“Bill has provided solid and forward-looking leadership as acting and interim director during the past 10 months,” Peter Schiffer, vice chancellor for research at the Urbana campus, said in the UI’s release. “I have every confidence that he will guide NCSA into the next era of scientific research and the application of advanced digital resources.”

Gropp has served as NCSA’s chief scientist since 2015. He is a co-principal investigator of the Blue Waters supercomputer, the fastest on any college campus, which is used by scientists from across the country. He was recently named principal investigator of the NSF-funded Midwest Big Data Hub, a network of partners investing in data and data sciences to address grand challenges for society and science.

Gropp co-chaired the National Academies’ Committee on Future Directions for NSF Advanced Computing Infrastructure to Support U.S. Science. His most widely known contribution to the scientific computing community was the development of the MPICH implementation of the Message Passing Interface, which he designed with collaborators at Argonne National Laboratory. The interface allows large-scale computations to be run on thousands to millions of processor cores simultaneously and for the results of those computations to be efficiently shared.

Gropp won the 2016 Ken Kennedy Award from the Association for Computing Machinery and IEEE Computer Society for his influential contributions to the programmability of high performance parallel and distributed computers.

In the release, Gropp said he was honored to be appointed director of a “world-class” institute dedicated to cross-disciplinary research, education and innovation.

“I am excited by the many opportunities that NCSA is uniquely able to pursue in order to solve grand challenges for the benefit of science and society,” he said. “Our strength is in our experience, our broad range of expertise, and our strong and growing connections with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign campus.”

Gropp said NCSA will leverage those strengths to provide advanced computing and data infrastructure to the nation, partnering with the campus in new initiatives on data and health sciences and strengthening partnerships in engineering, humanities and the sciences.

Before joining the UI faculty in 2007, Gropp was an professor at Yale University from 1982 to 1990. He then joined the Numerical Analysis group at Argonne, where he was a senior computer scientist in the Mathematics and Computer Science Division, a senior scientist in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Chicago, and a Senior Fellow in the Argonne-Chicago Computation Institute. From 2000 through 2006, he was also associate director of the Mathematics and Computer Science Division at Argonne.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Case Western Reserve University in 1977, a master’s in physics from the University of Washington in 1978, and a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford in 1982. He is a fellow of numerous scientific societies, including the National Academy of Engineering.