Urbana nixes hotel renovation project

Photo by: Rick Danzl Fixtures at Urbana Landmark Hotel in Urbana on Tuesday March 14, 2017.

URBANA — Urbana has rejected the proposed Landmark Hotel renovation project over concerns about its cost to taxpayers.

New-Jersey based Crimson Rock Capital requested $9.5 million in city funds for its $24.5 million proposal to redevelop the hotel into a Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel.

Over 20 years, the city would have had to pay $15 million, according to an Urbana news release.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the proposal “would have put the city’s general fund at risk at a time when we’re trying to address a structural deficit and other financial challenges.”

Crimson Rock Capital, which was notified last week of the city’s decision, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The city asked SB Friedman Development Advisors of Chicago to analyze the proposal, and it found that the developer’s share in the risk to be “substantially below industry standards.”

While this deal has fallen through, Marlin said the city has already received other inquiries into the property.