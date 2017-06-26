Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, June 26, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Urbana nixes hotel renovation project
| Subscribe

More Local

Urbana nixes hotel renovation project

Mon, 06/26/2017 - 10:44am | Ben Zigterman
0315 loca 1158 Urbana Landmark Hotel.JPG
Photo by: Rick Danzl
Fixtures at Urbana Landmark Hotel in Urbana on Tuesday March 14, 2017.

URBANA — Urbana has rejected the proposed Landmark Hotel renovation project over concerns about its cost to taxpayers.

New-Jersey based Crimson Rock Capital requested $9.5 million in city funds for its $24.5 million proposal to redevelop the hotel into a Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel.

Over 20 years, the city would have had to pay $15 million, according to an Urbana news release.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the proposal “would have put the city’s general fund at risk at a time when we’re trying to address a structural deficit and other financial challenges.”

Crimson Rock Capital, which was notified last week of the city’s decision, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The city asked SB Friedman Development Advisors of Chicago to analyze the proposal, and it found that the developer’s share in the risk to be “substantially below industry standards.”

While this deal has fallen through, Marlin said the city has already received other inquiries into the property.

Sections (3):News, Local, Business

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments

taxed-out-in-Urbana wrote 30 min 24 sec ago

THANK YOU, Mayor Marlin, for not making the residents of Urbana pay for this project!  Let's hope a better proposal comes along to take care of this building. 

welive wrote 27 min 37 sec ago

way to go Urbana.Now that thats settled.What are they going ot do with this old place?

Plus can we get a status update on the redevolpment of the former Good year tire on Vine St.