AUDIO: "They meet the kids where they are."
Graduation season isn't over just yet. Tuesday in Urbana, 38 kids showed off what they learned as they graduated from Carle's Auditory Oral School. And for one family, it was a long journey, both in miles traveled and skills learned. Tim Ditman was at graduation and has this report.
Carle's Auditory Oral School serves kids age 2-and-a-half to third grade. It's an 11 month program that teaches kids skills needed to be successful in a traditional school.
