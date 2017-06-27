Graduation season isn't over just yet. Tuesday in Urbana, 38 kids showed off what they learned as they graduated from Carle's Auditory Oral School. And for one family, it was a long journey, both in miles traveled and skills learned. Tim Ditman was at graduation and has this report.

Carle's Auditory Oral School serves kids age 2-and-a-half to third grade. It's an 11 month program that teaches kids skills needed to be successful in a traditional school.