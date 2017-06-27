Salt and Light planning Urbana location

We could know more details later this summer on Champaign based Salt and Light Ministry's plan to open a second location in Urbana.



Executive director Nathan Montgomery confirmed to WDWS Tuesday that the organization, which is located at 1512 West Anthony Drive in Champaign, is planning to open another location at the old County Market on Philo Road in Urbana. The grocery store closed at that location last summer.



Montgomery declined to offer more details at this time on what will be at each facility. He says things are still being finalized.