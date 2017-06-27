Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Today: Open Line on 'Penny'
| Subscribe

More Local

Today: Open Line on 'Penny'

Tue, 06/27/2017 - 8:55am | The News-Gazette
Audio:
06-26-17 Jim Turpin with @BarryLHouser on @Illinois_Alma Summer Band Concert 06-29-17
06-26-17 Jim Turpin with @BarryLHouser on @Illinois_Alma Summer Band Concert 06-29-17
» more
06-26-17 Jim Turpin with Barry Houser, Director of The Marching Illini on the Summer Band Concert coming Thursday 06-29-17 on the U of I Quad

Have a beef? Let host Jim Turpin know during an hour of Open Line on today's "Penny For Your Thoughts" on WDWS 1400-AM.

Join the conversation (9-10 a.m.) by calling 217-356-9397 or texting  217-351-5357, listen live here or check out the podcast later here.

 

 

 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments