Today: Open Line on 'Penny'

Audio: 06-26-17 Jim Turpin with @BarryLHouser on @Illinois_Alma Summer Band Concert 06-29-17 » more 06-26-17 Jim Turpin with Barry Houser, Director of The Marching Illini on the Summer Band Concert coming Thursday 06-29-17 on the U of I Quad

Have a beef? Let host Jim Turpin know during an hour of Open Line on today's "Penny For Your Thoughts" on WDWS 1400-AM.

Join the conversation (9-10 a.m.) by calling 217-356-9397 or texting 217-351-5357, listen live here or check out the podcast later here.