The search for Yingying Zhang: Day 20
The case of missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang continues to draw national attention, with a live report from the Quad by CNN this morning.
Zhang has been missing since June 9, when she was last seen on a security camera entering a black Saturn on North Goodwin Avenue in Urbana. The FBI announced this week that it had located the car but not Zhang. Agents would not disclose where or when they found the vehicle.
Zhang is a visiting agriculture researcher from China who hoped to attend graduate school at the UI. She arrived on campus in April.
A walk and concert to raise awareness of Zhang's case and provide community support is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. this evening at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Participants are asked to arrive by 6:30 p.m. for the walk. The concert by the Jasmiine Fields orchestra is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Krannert.
