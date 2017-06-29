Several displaced by early morning fires
CHAMPAIGN — Several people were forced to leave their homes early Thursday after a fire in a northwest Champaign apartment complex.
Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters were first called to the Mattis North apartments, 2008 N. Mattis Ave., just before 2 a.m.
A fire in a third-floor kitchen of Building B forced the four occupants of that apartment out. Smith was not prepared to say what the causse was. They got out safely.
Then, just after 6:15 a.m., passersby reported fire coming from the roof of that same building.
"There must have been a hot ember in that attic space," said Smith. "The roof on that side is gone."
Smith said firefighters had the second fire out in about 30 minutes but remained there at 8:30 a.m. making sure it was out and overhauling the remains
"Once it was in that attic, there was a large amount of blown-in insulation. (The fire) was difficult to get at," said Smith, adding there was a bit of a wind working against the firefighters' efforts to get the fire out.
Smith said six apartments are uninhabitable. He did not immediately know how many people that affected.
