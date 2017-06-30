13-year-old Danville boy dies after being struck by train
DANVILLE — A 13-year-old Danville boy died from injuries sustained Friday when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a train.
The accident happened on the railroad tracks on Griffin Street near the Boys and Girls Club in Danville, said Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason.
Thomason said the accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.
The boy was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital in what Thomason described as serious condition.
The boy’s name was not released by authorities.
The accident remains under investigation, Thomason said.
