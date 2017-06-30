Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Bryant Cottage gets first OK toward National Register of Historic Places
Fri, 06/30/2017 - 12:32pm | Tim Ditman

Bryant Cottage in Bement could soon be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Illinois Historic Preservation Agency spokesman Chris Wills said the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council on Friday unanimously recommended that the site be added.  The bid now goes to the National Park Service, which is expected to decide in a few months.  Wills said "the chances are good."

The cottage was the site of an 1858 meeting between Stephen Douglas and Abraham Lincoln where the two planned their famous series of debates.
 

