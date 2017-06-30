MCORE work to shut down Friday amid state budget impasse

Audio: PODCAST: Dave Clark on MCORE project » more DWS reporter Michael Kiser talks with Champaign city engineer Dave Clark on the status of the MCORE project in the face of no state budget. Interview conducted on 6-30-17. Other Related Content Champaign, Urbana mayors' joint letter urges end to state-budget stalemate

Work will be suspended on construction on the MCORE project on Green Street in Champaign and Urbana at the end of the day Friday due to the state budget impasse. That could result in delays in the work being completed on time, especially in front of the Illini Union on the University of Illinois campus.



MCORE is federally funded with a $15.7 million dollar TIGER grant, but the money is directed through the Illinois Department of Transportation. I-DOT is suspending work across the state since there isn't a budget nor is there an appropriation for construction projects that would allow work to continue.



Champaign city engineer Dave Clark said the contractors have had to prepare for a shutdown the last two weeks so a part of Green Street could be re-opened to traffic.

Clark said getting the work done in front of the Illini Union is a very real concern. He said that work is under the tighest construction window.

Clark said Green Street east of Wright Street in front of the Illini Union is currently a dirt area with no pavement. So he said the road is not in a position to be opened for pedestrians or vehicle traffic. He said Green Street from Neil Street to Fourth Street will be available for two-way traffic once the contractor finishes preparing the road.