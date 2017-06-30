MCORE work to shut down Friday amid state budget impasse
Work will be suspended on construction on the MCORE project on Green Street in Champaign and Urbana at the end of the day Friday due to the state budget impasse. That could result in delays in the work being completed on time, especially in front of the Illini Union on the University of Illinois campus.
MCORE is federally funded with a $15.7 million dollar TIGER grant, but the money is directed through the Illinois Department of Transportation. I-DOT is suspending work across the state since there isn't a budget nor is there an appropriation for construction projects that would allow work to continue.
Champaign city engineer Dave Clark said the contractors have had to prepare for a shutdown the last two weeks so a part of Green Street could be re-opened to traffic.
Clark said getting the work done in front of the Illini Union is a very real concern. He said that work is under the tighest construction window.
Clark said Green Street east of Wright Street in front of the Illini Union is currently a dirt area with no pavement. So he said the road is not in a position to be opened for pedestrians or vehicle traffic. He said Green Street from Neil Street to Fourth Street will be available for two-way traffic once the contractor finishes preparing the road.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.