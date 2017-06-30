State looking into fish kill near Gibson City

The state is investigating whether a broken stormwater pipe at a Gibson City plant led to a fish kill in a nearby creek.



Illinois Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Kim Biggs said the agency was made aware of the issue on May 30. She said an inspector found that a pipe had cracked at the One Earth Energy plant's stormwater pond. She said that caused some stormwater to drain to Drummer Creek.



Some dead fish were also discovered in that creek, and Biggs said IEPA is testing water samples to find out what killed the fish.

Biggs said the cracked pipe has been fixed.



One Earth Energy spokesman Steve Kelly declined a taped interview but said the facility is not at fault. Kelly said an inspector visited the plant and left satisfied.