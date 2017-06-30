Train strikes boy on bicycle in Danville

DANVILLE — A boy on a bicycle has been struck by a train near the Boys and Girls Club in Danville.

Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said the accident at the Griffin Street railroad tracks happened shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

“At this point in time, we’re trying to establish the identity” of the boy, who has been taken to the hospital in serious condition, Thomason said.

Police are blocking off streets in the area near the scene.