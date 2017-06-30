UI officials: MCORE, other projects to become budget casualties if legislators don't act fast

Six major construction projects at the University of Illinois will shut down if lawmakers can’t reach a budget resolution by midnight, including a large agricultural lab and the extensive “MCORE” road project that has closed major sections of Green Street in Campustown, officials say.

In an open letter to legislators, top UI administrators laid out the consequences if Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on a fiscal 2018 budget.

The work stoppages will drive up construction costs and disrupt teaching, research and campus life, said the letter from UI President Tim Killeen, Executive Vice President Barbara Wilson and the chancellors of the three UI campuses in Urbana, Chicago and Springfield.

The $134 million in spending on the six projects create jobs and a rippling economic benefit to their communities and the state, they said.

Perhaps most disruptive would be a halt to the $46.9 million multi-jurisdictional transportation project that includes the UI and cities of Urbana and Champaign, known as MCORE.

It entails curb-to-curb reconstruction of streets in and around a campus heavily traveled by cars, buses, pedestrians and bicyclists, the letter said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is shutting down all projects that involve state contracts, including MCORE, because it can’t pay contractors as of July 1 without a new budget, said Dave Clark, Champaign’s city engineer.

A shutdown would make the project a “poster child for the frustration and absurdity of the three-year state budget impasse,” the UI’s letter said.

“Years in the planning and funded with $15 million in federal grants that pass through the Illinois Department of Transportation and a $31.2 million local match, there is no cost or risk to the state, yet it is held hostage to the gridlock in Springfield,” the letter said.

“These are outside dollars coming into our state and community with the express purpose of improving our local infrastructure to drive economic growth. Those are dollars being left on the table and instead of fueling growth, jobs are now at risk and the businesses along this route face real threats to their continued operations,” Chancellor Robert Jones wrote in a separate letter this week to lawmakers.

Central campus streets are already demolished as crews work to complete the first two phases of the project by Aug. 25, the start of the new school year.

“Some 65,000 students, staff and faculty, as well as Campustown small businesses, will be disrupted on a daily basis if the project sits unfinished,” Killeen’s letter said.

In particular, the front entrance to the Illini Union and Green Street, a main route through the heart of campus, will be left “as an unusable and demolished street surrounded by chain link fences with no way of knowing when work might resume,” Jones wrote.

Three other MCORE projects that have not yet broken ground will see their timelines disrupted and costs increase if and when they resume, he said.

Other affected projects include:

— The $32 million Integrated Bioprocessing Research Laboratory on Pennsylvania Avenue, designed for large-scale research on renewable fuel and energy. Construction, which began in November 2014, was stalled once before because of the budget crisis, driving costs up by 30 percent. It had been scheduled to open in spring 2018 but officials fear that timeline will now change, potentially jeopardizing research grants.

— A $25.4 million infrastructure upgrade at the Urbana campus to make life-safety improvements in key buildings, including Foellinger Auditorium, Huff Hall and the Armory.

— A $3.7 million renovation of the large-animal clinic and teaching-and-research laboratory at College of Veterinary Medicine.

— At the UI Chicago, a $706,000 replacement of elevators in buildings on the east and west campuses, and a $25.4 million infrastructure upgrade at the College of Dentistry, the largest dental school in Illinois.

— At the UI Springfield, a planned $6 million public safety building, which has not yet broken ground because of no state capital budget. The campus now uses an antiquated farmhouse, officials said.

“The damage being wreaked on institutions and communities statewide by the budget gridlock is indisputable,” Killeen’s letter said. “These are but a handful of examples of how it threatens the U of I System that the people and the state have supported it for 150 years. We could cite many more.

“It is time — this week — for the General Assembly and the governor to work together to end the stalemate, to keep these important initiatives underway and to empower the state of Illinois and its people to live up to their fullest potential.”