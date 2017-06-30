UPDATE: Champaign man arrested in UI scholar's disappearance; FBI presumes her dead

URBANA — A Champaign man has been arrested in the disappearance of University of Illinois visiting scholar Yingying Zhang, who is believed by the FBI to be dead.

Brendt Christensen, who turned 28 Friday, was arrested late that night on a criminal complaint accusing him of kidnapping Zhang.

According to the affidavit, “while Christensen was under law enforcement surveillance, agents overheard him explaining that he kidnapped Zhang,” the FBI press release said. “Based on this, and other facts uncovered during the investigation of this matter, law enforcement agents believe that Ms. Zhang is no longer alive.”

Christensen will remain in custody pending his initial federal court appearance Monday.

FBI Spokesman Brad Ware said he couldn’t comment on where Zhang might be.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation,” he said.

Zhang, 26, was last captured on surveillance video entering a black Saturn Astra about 2 p.m. June 9 at the intersection of Clark Street and Goodwin Avenue on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana. She hasn’t been seen since.

Zhang’s family, the Chinese consulate and UI officials have been advised of Christensen’s arrest, the FBI said.

“The entire campus community is saddened by this news and our hearts are with the family of Yingying Zhang tonight,” UI Chancellor Robert Jones said in a statement. “This is a senseless and devastating loss of a promising young woman and a member of our community. There is nothing we can do to ease the sadness or grief for her family and friends, but we can and we will come together to support them in any way we can in these difficult days ahead.”

Jones said a campuswide memorial ceremony will be held Saturday evening. Details have yet to be announced.

The UI Counseling Center has made resources available to members of the campus community, UI police said.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with the family, friends and loved ones of Yingying Zhang," the police department posted Friday on its website about the search.

Based on the description of the vehicle, UI Police and other authorities identified 18 four-door Saturn Astras registered in Champaign County, according to the affidavit.

On June 12, authorities located Christensen’s Astra in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue. At the time, he told officials he could not recall where he was at the time Zhang was last seen.

Based on further review of the footage, including a cracked front-passenger hubcap, officials determined Christensen’s Astra to be the same one that picked Zhang up.

FBI and UIPD officials executed a search warrant for the vehicle and interviewed Christensen at the Champaign FBI office on June 15.

During this interview, the affidavit said Christensen admitted to picking up an Asian woman but said that he dropped her off in a residential area a few blocks away.

While this interview was going on, agents also spoke with another occupant of Christensen’s residence. This person consented to a search and seizure of items from the residence, at which point Christensen’s cellphone was collected.

Agents obtained a federal search warrant for the phone and found visits in April to websites about planning kidnappings and abductions.

FBI agents also determined that the passenger door of Christensen’s Astra appeared to have been cleaned “to a more diligent extent than the other vehicle doors ... indicative of an attempt to conceal or destroy evidence.”

Beginning June 16, the FBI began continuously monitoring Christensen, and on Thursday, the affidavit said he was captured on audio “explaining how he kidnapped” Zhang.