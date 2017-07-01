Crash injures woman near Oakwood
OAKWOOD —A woman passenger was injured when she drive drove off the road on Interstate 74 westbound near the Oakwood/Potomac exit Saturday morning.
At 4:13 a.m., the 21-year-old man fell asleep. His 2013 Ford Explorer then struck a guardrail, causing it to roll over onto the passenger side and receive heavy damage, according to state police.
The vehicle had a 23-year-old female passenger from Alaska. The passenger was transported by Air Life to a local hospital with serious injuries, the report said.
The report said the passenger was not wearing a seat belt, while the driver was.
Master Sgt. Brad Kane said the driver was charged with a DUI.
Comments
