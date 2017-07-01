Madigan: No vote this weekend
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House after House Speaker Michael Madigan says negotiations on a budget deal are ongoing, but that no votes will be taken over the weekend.
The Chicago Democrat appeared briefly on the House floor Saturday to say legislative leaders would meet again. The state is starting its third straight fiscal year without a budget.
Republicans stood and chanted in objection. One GOP member shouted “Speaker Junk” as Madigan left the floor. That’s a reference to the promised downgrade of Illinois creditworthiness by bond houses if there’s no budget deal. Madigan wrote the major agencies Friday asking for more time to seal a deal.
A $36.5 billion plan to rebuild Illinois’ crumbling finances passed a critical test on Friday, but a final deal hasn’t been reached. Without a budget, the state comptroller will be unable to cover basic services ordered by courts and road construction and Powerball ticket sales could halt.
