UI leaders: 'Deep sense of grief' over tragic turn

University of Illinois President Tim Killeen and Board of Trustees’ Chairman Tim Koritz issued a statement Saturday expressing a “deep sense of grief over the loss of Yingying Zhang.”

Zhang, a visiting scholar from China since April who had hoped to pursue graduate studies at the UI, had been missing since July 9 and the FBI believes she is no longer alive. The agency arrested former UI graduate student Brendt Christensen with kidnapping Friday, but Zhang has not been found.

“Her disappearance three weeks ago united the U of I community in hope of her safe return and in support of her family and friends. Now, we all share their heartache,” the statement from Killeen and Koritz said.

“Universities are places of beginning, where bright young minds come to nurture the talents that lead to lifetimes of success and happiness. Yingying’s sudden and tragic loss is felt deeply by all of us across the U of I System who believe in our power to unlock the doors to dreams.”

They thanked Chancellor Robert Jones and his team for their commitment and compassion during the search and “for making Yingying and her family part of our’s. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."