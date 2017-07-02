Man injured after shots fired outside Vermilion County bar
TILTON — Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a sports bar south of Tilton.
Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Hartshorn said several people got into an altercation in the parking lot of the Scoreboards Bar and Grill, 2526 Georgetown Road, at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
During the altercation, multiple shots were fired.
When Vermilion County deputies arrived, they found one man had been shot. Hartshorn said the man was taken in a private vehicle to an area hospital for treatment for what he described as non-life threatening injuries.
A portion of Illinois 1 was closed for several hours while officers and investigators checked out the crime scene.
Hartshorn said nobody had been arrested as of Sunday evening. He said the investigation continues.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.