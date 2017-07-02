Man injured after shots fired outside Vermilion County bar

TILTON — Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a sports bar south of Tilton.

Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Hartshorn said several people got into an altercation in the parking lot of the Scoreboards Bar and Grill, 2526 Georgetown Road, at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

During the altercation, multiple shots were fired.

When Vermilion County deputies arrived, they found one man had been shot. Hartshorn said the man was taken in a private vehicle to an area hospital for treatment for what he described as non-life threatening injuries.

A portion of Illinois 1 was closed for several hours while officers and investigators checked out the crime scene.

Hartshorn said nobody had been arrested as of Sunday evening. He said the investigation continues.