Three vehicle crash in Douglas County
VILLA GROVE — State police are investigating a three-vehicle crash with injuries Sunday evening in rural Douglas County.
Trooper Tracy Lillard said the crash took place about 9 p.m. on Illinois 130 near County Road 1200 N, south of Villa Grove.
Lillard said the highway is blocked, and a helicopter was en route.
No other information was immediately available.
Comments
