Water main break reported in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A water main break at Mayfair and Old Farm roads in Champaign will leave about 10 Illinois American Water customers under a boil order for a couple days.

Illinois American Water spokeswoman Karen Cotton said a distribution crew was called to the scene at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

They discovered that a 6-inch water main had broken, leaving 10 customers without water.

Cotton said the company expected repair work to be completed by 9 p.m., but those customers will need to boil their water for a couple days.