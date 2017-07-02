Woman dies in crash south of Arcola

ARCOLA — Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a woman south of Arcola on Saturday evening.

According to a state police report, a 22-year-old Mattoon woman was driving a black Ford sedan northbound on U.S. 45 just south of County Board 1800 N south of Arcola at 6:51 p.m. Saturday when she left the highway for no known reason into the right ditch.

The motorist overcorrected and turned back onto U.S. 45, skidding sideways across the lanes.

At that point the driver lost control of the vehicle, which entered the northbound ditch and struck the embankment.

The vehicle rolled over multiple times before crashing.

A 21-year-old female passenger from Mattoon was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was being withheld pending family notification.

The driver, who has not been identified by police, was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. Her condition was not available on Sunday.

No information was available on whether three other passengers, a 28-year-old Greenup man, a 22-year-old Mattoon man and a one-yearo-old Greenup boy were injured.

Police said the unidentified driver was cited for improper lane usage.



