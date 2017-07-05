Newsboys and Friends headline Big Church Night Out Tour

CHAMPAIGN — Christian music legends the Newsboys and friends will visit the State Farm Center at 6 p.m. Oct. 15.



The Dove-awarding-winning Sidewalk Prophets join with 7eventh Time Down, Blanca, hip/hop artist Derek Minor, Audio Adrenaline lead singer Adam Agee and song-writer Jamison Strain. The Newsboys will be the closing artist each night.



Speaker Jeremy Willet and illusionist Brock Gill will also perform.



More information is at http://www.statefarmcenter.com/





