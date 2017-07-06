Champaign sheriff: No agreement to house federal inmates at county jail
Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh said if he is approached about housing federal inmates at the county jail, he would listen to the proposal but would most likely say no.
Walsh made the comments after attorneys for kidnapping suspect Brendt Christensen talked about the difficulty of working with their client, who is being housed in Macon County. Tom and Evan Bruno said it is difficult for Christensen to assist in his own defense since he isn't allowed to have his own copies of evidence. The Brunos said they will have to bring documents, audio recordings and more to Christensen and sit with him while he goes over them.
Walsh said the county does not have a contract with the federal government to house federal inmates. He said while the Champaign County jail is not full, it would be difficult for him to house federal prisoners due to separation issues.
Walsh said there currently is one inmate being housed in another county due to separation issues. He said he and Lt. Jenna Good, who is in charge of the housing and classification of inmates, would at least initially also house Christensen separately from other inmates for his own safety.
Walsh said many years ago, the federal government approached him about entering into a contract with them to house federal inmates. But he said, the county was bursting at the seams with raw numbers of inmates at that time, and he couldn't accept more prisoners intentionally.
