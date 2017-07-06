Mega Millions lottery sales resume in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – Area residents can once again purchase Mega Millions lottery tickets.

Hours after the Illinois General Assembly overrode a veto to pass tax increases, meaning the end of prize payment delays, Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith said Mega Millions was back in action.

“The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that sales of Mega Millions have resumed, and players may purchase tickets at any of the Lottery’s nearly 8,000 retail partners, via our mobile app, or at IllinoisLottery.com,” Smith said. “We appreciate the loyalty of our players and retail partners as we continue our mission to fund K-12 education.”

Discussions continue on the possibility of resuming Powerball sales.