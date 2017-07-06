UPDATE: Impasse ended

Video: Budget impasse: Project stalled » more Videographer: Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette It was quiet in Campustown on Thursday — thanks the Illinois General Assembly. Because of the Legislature’s inability to pass a state budget, the Multimodal Corridor Enhancement project — MCORE — has ground to a halt. Without a budget, the Illinois Department of Transportation had no ability to pay contractors starting Saturday. Champaign public works spokesman Kris Koester said about 25 to 30 workers on the Champaign side of Wright Street and about the same amount on the Urbana side will be sidelined until a budget is passed.

Is this a good thing? Submit a Letter to the Editor here

SPRINGFIELD — In a stunning legislative turnaround that surfaced less than a week ago, the Illinois House today ended a more than 2-year-long stalemate and overrode Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a $5 billion tax increase.

The vote was 71-42, with a number of central Illinois Republicans joining with Democrats to overturn Rauner's veto.

The Senate already overrode the veto on Tuesday, Independence Day.

The override means that a 4.95 percent income tax rate on individuals will go into effect, retroactive to July 1.

Supporters say it will help give Illinois its first budget in more than two years and stabilize the state's financial condition and credit ratings. Opponents say it will drive more individuals and businesses out of the state.

Work on the bipartisan budget and tax agreement began a few weeks ago, Republican lawmakers said, when they began meeting in private with Democrats to try to break a budget impasse with Rauner.

They said they had tired of the gridlock that hampered local social service agencies, threatened the accreditation and financial stability of public universities and even shut down road construction projects and certain lottery ticket sales.

"This probably the best deal we're going to get," state Rep. Reggie Phillips, R-Charleston, said before the vote. "We've been at this for 2 1/2 years and we're still spending $40 billion a year. This reduces the spending to over $36 billion. So it stops that bleed."

***

Update:

Capitol Building now open; all clear from @SFD_IL Haz Mat Unit. No hazardous materials found. SOS Police conducting ongoing investigation. — IL SOS Office (@ILSecOfState) July 6, 2017

***

SPRINGFIELD — News-Gazette reporter Tom Kacich says the state capitol is on lockdown after someone threw an unknown substance outside Governor Rauner's office Thursday afternoon.

IL Capitol on lockdown. No one allowed to enter or leave building — tom kacich (@tkacich) July 6, 2017

More as the story develops.

Kacich says the floor of the house is calm despite the building being on lockdown.

Everyone was told to shelter in place, Kacich says, and not to leave the house chambers.