UPDATE: Impasse ended
Is this a good thing? Submit a Letter to the Editor here
SPRINGFIELD — In a stunning legislative turnaround that surfaced less than a week ago, the Illinois House today ended a more than 2-year-long stalemate and overrode Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a $5 billion tax increase.
The vote was 71-42, with a number of central Illinois Republicans joining with Democrats to overturn Rauner's veto.
The Senate already overrode the veto on Tuesday, Independence Day.
The override means that a 4.95 percent income tax rate on individuals will go into effect, retroactive to July 1.
Supporters say it will help give Illinois its first budget in more than two years and stabilize the state's financial condition and credit ratings. Opponents say it will drive more individuals and businesses out of the state.
Work on the bipartisan budget and tax agreement began a few weeks ago, Republican lawmakers said, when they began meeting in private with Democrats to try to break a budget impasse with Rauner.
They said they had tired of the gridlock that hampered local social service agencies, threatened the accreditation and financial stability of public universities and even shut down road construction projects and certain lottery ticket sales.
"This probably the best deal we're going to get," state Rep. Reggie Phillips, R-Charleston, said before the vote. "We've been at this for 2 1/2 years and we're still spending $40 billion a year. This reduces the spending to over $36 billion. So it stops that bleed."
***
Update:
Capitol Building now open; all clear from @SFD_IL Haz Mat Unit. No hazardous materials found. SOS Police conducting ongoing investigation.
— IL SOS Office (@ILSecOfState) July 6, 2017
***
SPRINGFIELD — News-Gazette reporter Tom Kacich says the state capitol is on lockdown after someone threw an unknown substance outside Governor Rauner's office Thursday afternoon.
IL Capitol on lockdown. No one allowed to enter or leave building
— tom kacich (@tkacich) July 6, 2017
More as the story develops.
Kacich says the floor of the house is calm despite the building being on lockdown.
Everyone was told to shelter in place, Kacich says, and not to leave the house chambers.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.