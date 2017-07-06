UPDATE: State budget impasse over
SPRINGFIELD — In a stunning legislative turnaround that surfaced less than a week ago, the Illinois House today ended a more than 2-year-long stalemate and overrode Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a $5 billion tax increase.
The vote was 71-42, with a number of central Illinois Republicans joining with Democrats to overturn Rauner's veto.
The Senate already overrode the veto on Tuesday, Independence Day.
The override means that a 4.95 percent income tax rate on individuals will go into effect, retroactive to July 1.
Supporters say it will help give Illinois its first budget in more than two years and stabilize the state's financial condition and credit ratings. Opponents say it will drive more individuals and businesses out of the state.
Work on the bipartisan budget and tax agreement began a few weeks ago, Republican lawmakers said, when they began meeting in private with Democrats to try to break a budget impasse with Rauner.
They said they had tired of the gridlock that hampered local social service agencies, threatened the accreditation and financial stability of public universities and even shut down road construction projects and certain lottery ticket sales.
"This probably the best deal we're going to get," state Rep. Reggie Phillips, R-Charleston, said before the vote. "We've been at this for 2 1/2 years and we're still spending $40 billion a year. This reduces the spending to over $36 billion. So it stops that bleed."
***
Update:
Capitol Building now open; all clear from @SFD_IL Haz Mat Unit. No hazardous materials found. SOS Police conducting ongoing investigation.
— IL SOS Office (@ILSecOfState) July 6, 2017
***
SPRINGFIELD — News-Gazette reporter Tom Kacich says the state capitol is on lockdown after someone threw an unknown substance outside Governor Rauner's office Thursday afternoon.
IL Capitol on lockdown. No one allowed to enter or leave building
— tom kacich (@tkacich) July 6, 2017
More as the story develops.
Kacich says the floor of the house is calm despite the building being on lockdown.
Everyone was told to shelter in place, Kacich says, and not to leave the house chambers.
Oh, I'm not excusing the Dems in general. But on the issue discussed in this article --- the very sensible rise in the state tax --- it's been the Republicans who have been trying to turn us into Kansas in the service of their kookoo randian fanstasy voodoo economics...
ALL RIGHT...let the spending begin!!! State employees break into happy dance as more wasteful spending flows.....lobbyists charter buses to Springfield to begin making the rounds for more spending. No wonder legislators oppose term limits, property tax relief......it's the same old spend, spend , and spend some more.
Saul,
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-to-be-a-taxpayer/2416/
Illinois was the highest taxed state in the entire US even BEFORE this 32.5 % tax hike. So again, you don't even know what you are talking about. We all know you don't pay taxes. You can keep supporting your LibTard buddies in this state to keep giving you your Link Cards, and Section 8 housing, and any other free stuff you can steal from actual working people. You can enjoy your very own version of Venezuela quite soon.
Pretty soon, all that will be left in Illinois will be pensioners, Link Card parasites, and public employees. Good luck making that work.
I am going to enjoy Florida or Texas. I want to thank Mike Madigan for making the decision for me to move quite easy.
Everyone here that's left. You guys own it. Keep taking care of leeches like Saul. I hope it makes you feel better about your lives. Those of use that have things to do, money to make, freedom to experience - you can't do that anymore in Illinois.
Trash state full of trash people.
Unfortunately there was no comprise here and none of them came to their senses. This budget and rate increase could have been done two years ago as the Democratic Party had a super majority when Gov Rauner took office. Or better yet they could have made the tax increase permanent when Gov Quinn was in office as he wanted to before he left. They choose not to do so.
Now Illinois tax payers still have nothing in place to solve our problems. Problems that we have had for years before Gov Rauner took office. We will go back to where we where from 2011 to 2014 with more taxes and more spending. If you don't recall we where told that the tax increase will pay down our debt and instead they collected and extra 20 billion and paid down the debt by only 2 billion. I just don't understand why anyone thinks this is ok if you would not do the same with your money.
We need term limits. Speaker madigan should not have this much authority.
We need a new retirement system for new hires into the state
we need current employees to put more into their pensions and work to a real retirement age.
We need state employees to work a full 40 hours before they get overtime and pay more for healthcare as everyone else has had to do.
We need to stop spending on things we just can't afford right now. Just look at the budget and see all the money going for playgrounds, community buildings, bike trails etc. All good things when you can afford it. We simply can't.
We need a good school funding formula
These are all items that should be easy to agree on and could have been done but they where not Gov Rauner will probably be a one term governor and and Speaker Madigan will again control all aspects of this government and for some reason people will think Illinois is a good place to live just like it was before 2015 when we had budget surpluses. Oh wait that's right we didn't!
That would matter if Illinois did not already have the highest property tax rates in the entire US, to go along with a sales tax and other local taxes. Combine those, and you have a state that was taxed 37% higher than the average state. That's even before this increase.
Can you give me one reason why any company would want to start a business in Illinois, when so many other states have lower corporate tax rates? Indiana's corporate tax rate is schedule to be 4.5 percent by 2020. Illinois is nearly 8. What incentive is there at all for any business to start here?
This bill is great for people that depend on the government for everything. If you are self reliant and a private employee, this is straight up theft to support the leeches in public government around the state.
You can't tax your way to prosperity. There ends up being too many takers, and not enough producers.
Tax base leaves, and you're left charging fewer people a higher rate. Enjoy attracting anyone to your state with that.
"Can you give me one reason why any company would want to start a business in Illinois,"
well educated populace
outstanding higher ed system
progressively minded populace
one of the greatest cities on the planet with superb amenities
surrounded by states with outstanding and affordable vacation options
home to many corporate giants already
perhaps the best combination of air-water-freight-interstate connections
affordable real estate
To think that Illinois could remove itself from this crisis without raising taxes is juvenile and lacks a financial understanding of the situation. To think that overspending and acting irresponsible with someone elses money isn't the cause of the cirsis, is also juvenile and lacks financial understanding of the situation.
Now that this is settled...
Can the millionaires who have been exploiting Illinois to make their millions who have been threatening for decades they would leave Illinois if they didn't get their way over one issue or another, go ahead and leave now?
Also please take the uneducated gun nut food truck employee conservatives who believe their having no healthcare/medicaid will really "stick it to those liberals" who fought for those benefits for everyone while those same conservatives made no contribution to any legitimate solution with you and go to Texas or Florida where you will be more at home.
Seriously please make good on your threats and leave now. But remember you can't take the market you exploited with you. Those of us in higher education are tired of trying to make something out of your drunk frat rat C- losers while the working class who really value opportunity apply themselves to learning.
