Minneci's closing next weekend
Locally-owned Italian restaurant Minneci's will close, for now, next weekend.
The restaurant said in a Facebook post that it will not be renewing its lease at the business district at Windsor and Duncan in Champaign known as The Crossing. The eatery is looking at other locations, but for now its last day of business will be July 15.
The post said Minneci's catering business will stay open.
The restaurant's owner, Rob Meister, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The old Minneci's was awesome.
But after it was sold and relocated, the quality and general dining experience sadly declined.
It seemed like the new priority was packing in as many people as possible, getting their $$$ and getting them out the door to make room for the next wallets to be lightened.
Comments
