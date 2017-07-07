Minneci's closing next weekend

Restaurant questions? Ask Tom Kacich HERE and he'll chase down an answer

Locally-owned Italian restaurant Minneci's will close, for now, next weekend.



The restaurant said in a Facebook post that it will not be renewing its lease at the business district at Windsor and Duncan in Champaign known as The Crossing. The eatery is looking at other locations, but for now its last day of business will be July 15.



The post said Minneci's catering business will stay open.



The restaurant's owner, Rob Meister, could not immediately be reached for comment.