UPDATE: 2 victims in fatal Indianola fire

Photo by: Tracy Crane/The News-Gazette The scene in Indianola on Friday morning.

INDIANOLA — The Vermilion County coroner has confirmed that two victims have been found at the scene of the early-morning fire outside Indianola.

McFadden said the victims’ bodies will be sent for autopsies to determine identification and the cause of death. She said it’s still an on-going investigation by her office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

At 12:39 a.m., a passer-by called in the fire at the former Craigs’ Dairy Farm, at 10161 E. 450 North Rd., just outside Indianola.

Carroll Township Fire Protection District Chief Ron Hubbard said the two-story, wood farmhouse was engulfed when they arrived on the scene and immediately called for mutual assistance from several area departments, including Sidell and Georgetown.

Hubbard said there was no way they could attempt to fight the fire on the interior of the old farm house.

“We did what we could,” Hubbard said.

Firefighters were on the scene all morning, searching the rubble left over in the fire that completely leveled the house. At the scene earlier this morning, Hubbard said no one has had contact with the elderly couple who live at the house.

The cause remains known, Hubbard said, and the State Fire Marshal is at the scene investigating.

More to come on this developing story from Tracy Crane, who’s at the scene.