UPDATED: Friday crash near Rossville claims two lives
New 2:43 p.m. Friday:
The Vermilion County Coroner has released the names of the two victims from the single vehicle accident Friday morning in rural Rossville.
Coroner Jane McFadden said 68 year-old Ronald Billingsley and 38 year-old Adena Rossolille, both of Rossville, were killed Friday morning in the crash on East Attica Road.
Vermilion County Sheriff's Department Captain Eric Deck said details on what caused the accident, which happened around 5 a.m., are not yet available.
The crash remains under investigation.
**
Original story 11:38 a.m. Friday:
The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department is investigating an accident near Rossville early Friday morning that killed two people.
Captain Eric Deck said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on East Attica Road east of Rossville. Deck said a man and a woman who were riding in an SUV were killed. Other details were not available.
Deck said the road is closed as investigators remain on scene.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.