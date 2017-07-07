UPDATED: Friday crash near Rossville claims two lives

New 2:43 p.m. Friday:



The Vermilion County Coroner has released the names of the two victims from the single vehicle accident Friday morning in rural Rossville.



Coroner Jane McFadden said 68 year-old Ronald Billingsley and 38 year-old Adena Rossolille, both of Rossville, were killed Friday morning in the crash on East Attica Road.



Vermilion County Sheriff's Department Captain Eric Deck said details on what caused the accident, which happened around 5 a.m., are not yet available.



The crash remains under investigation.



**



Original story 11:38 a.m. Friday:



