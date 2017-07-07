UPDATED: severe thunderstorm warning, watch issued
NEW:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northeastern Edgar County and southwestern Vermilion County until 4:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Vermilion, Ford and Iroquois counties until 8 p.m. Friday.
You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
