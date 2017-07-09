U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Danville fatal shooting; Lacy to seek murder charge

DANVILLE — A Georgetown man has been arrested in connection with Friday’s fatal shooting of Danville’s Ollie Williams.

Latron Y. Cross, 24, was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Chicago, Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said.

A warrant was issued for Cross’ arrest the day of the shooting. He was located by U.S. Marshals on Sunday and taken into custody without incident, Thomason said, adding: “His return to Danville remains unknown at this time.”

On Monday, Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy will seek charges of first-degree murder and personal discharge of a firearm, Thomason said.

Thomason said police believe that Mr. Williams had been targeted.

He was riding a bicycle in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue, a street that connects East Voorhees with the Holiday Hills neighborhood, when someone in a passing vehicle fired at him. Thomason said Mr. Williams was shot several times in the lower torso.

Mr. Williams died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 6:45 p.m. Friday, about six hours after he was shot.