Danville man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges

URBANA — A Danville man who was registered as a sexual predator will spend more than 17 years in federal prison after his conviction on child pornography charges.

John F. Gherna, 52, of the 2400 block of Cedar Street in Danville, was sentenced to 17½ years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

When he completes his sentence, Gherna must remain on supervised release for another 15 years, U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce ruled.

Gherna was registered in Vermilion County as a sexual predator as a result of a prior conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

On June 15, 2016, following an investigation led by Champaign police and Homeland Security, Gherna was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He pleaded guilty in March to receiving child pornography between 2014 and 2016 and to possession of child pornography on June 13, 2016.

Gherna had been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson prosecuted the case, which was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse launched by the Department of Justice.