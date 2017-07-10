Fires reported at two houses in Philo

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Tolono firefighter Kyle Hayden drenches his face with water after taking off his gear at the house fire in Philo on Monday, July 10, 2017.

PHILO — Several area fire departments have been sent to Philo, where fires have been reported at two houses.

Preliminary reports are that the fires are at homes in the 800 block of South Garfield Street and the 200 block of East Eisenhower Drive. The houses are near each other on the east side of Illinois 130 on the village's south side.

At 5:44 p.m., several area departments, including Tolono, Homer and Sidney, were asked to help Philo firefighters.

The first crews arriving saw heavy smoke coming from the garage of one of the homes.

This is a developing story, more information will be shared as it becomes available.