UPDATED: severe thunderstorm warning, watch issued
|
New 8:20 p.m.:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for western DeWitt and northern Macon counties until 8:45 p.m.
Piatt and DeWitt counties are now under the severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.
**
Original story:
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Champaign, Vermilion, Ford and Iroquois counties until 11 p.m. Monday.
You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.