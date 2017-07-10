UPDATED: severe thunderstorm watch expires

New 8:20 p.m.:



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for western DeWitt and northern Macon counties until 8:45 p.m.



Piatt and DeWitt counties are now under the severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.



Original story:



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Champaign, Vermilion, Ford and Iroquois counties until 11 p.m. Monday.



You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.