UPDATE: Crews tending to downed power lines

Photo by: Nora Maberry-Daniels/The Leader Village crews work to clear a down tree on Sherman Street in St. Joseph. The entire town was without power for about two hours this morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area. Image

Update 4:30 p.m.

Ameren Illinois has brought crews to rural Philo, where winds knocked down more than two dozen utility poles.

Champaign County Highway Department maintenance supervisor Tracy Wingler said that straight-line winds knocked down 25 utility poles near county roads 1200 E and 900 N, about four miles west of Philo, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Wingler said that power lines came down on two vehicles, but the motorists in those vehicles were not injured.

All the affected utility poles are owned by Ameren, according to Wingler.



Update 11:55 a.m.



The Champaign County Emergency Management Agency reports the following roads are closed as crews replace power poles: 900N between 1000E and 1350E and 1200 E between 800N to 1100N.



Champaign County Highway Supervisor Tracy Wingler said 25 poles that snapped off during the storm on county road 1200E. Wingler said it is going to take some time for crews to replace the poles and repair the lines.



Update 11:30 a.m.

Several Vermilion County communities are dealing with power outages, fallen trees and downed power lines from storms that moved through the area in the last hour.

Ted Fisher with the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency said most of the damage and power outages are south of Danville in the communities of Tilton, Georgetown, Westville and Fairmount and Allerton, but there are reports of power outages north of Danville in Alvin and Bismarck as well.

Fisher said they have had reports of power poles down in various areas, trees down blocking roadways, and it’s all been from powerful winds.

He said a mobile home fire on Spelter Avenue in the Hegeler area that local departments are currently fighting is storm related as well. Report are that the fire was possibly caused by a transformer.

— Tracy Crane

Update 11:05 a.m.



Ameren reports around 5,900 customers in Champaign County without power after Tuesday morning's storms. That includes Willard Airport in Savoy. Airport manager Gene Cossey said that severe weather will impact flights, but power outages will not.



There are also scattered reports of downed trees and power lines across the region.



**



Update 10:11 a.m.



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southern Vermilion County and southeastern Champaign County until 10:45 a.m.



**



Update 9:40 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several counties in East Central Illinois.

Southern Champaign County, northwestern Coles, southeastern DeWitt County, Douglas County, eastern Macon County, northern Moultrie County, and Piatt County are under the advisory until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts of 60 miles per hour are possible with this storm. Damage to roofs, siding, and trees are possible with this storm.



**

9 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for DeWitt County and northern Macon County in East Central Illinois until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A severe storm was located over Lincoln, moving east at 40 miles per hour. Radar indicated wind gusts of 60 miles per hour.