Updated: severe thunderstorm warnings issued

Update 10:11 a.m.



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southern Vermilion County and southeastern Champaign County until 10:45 a.m.



Update 9:40 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several counties in East Central Illinois.

Southern Champaign County, northwestern Coles, southeastern DeWitt County, Douglas County, eastern Macon County, northern Moultrie County, and Piatt County are under the advisory until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts of 60 miles per hour are possible with this storm. Damage to roofs, siding, and trees are possible with this storm.



9 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for DeWitt County and northern Macon County in East Central Illinois until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A severe storm was located over Lincoln, moving east at 40 miles per hour. Radar indicated wind gusts of 60 miles per hour.