Flash flood watch issued for northern counties

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Ford and Iroquois counties until 9 a.m. Thursday.



More from the weather service:

* Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates of over one inch per

hour are expected to move across portions of central Illinois

and northwest Indiana overnight into early Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.