Flash flood watch issued for northern counties
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Ford and Iroquois counties until 9 a.m. Thursday.
More from the weather service:
* Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates of over one inch per
hour are expected to move across portions of central Illinois
and northwest Indiana overnight into early Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.