Heat advisory issued for two area counties

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for DeWitt County from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The heat index could reach 107 degrees.



A separate heat advisory has been issued for Ford County from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The heat index could reach 105 degrees.



You should take extra precautions if you are outside today. Do strenuous work in the evening hours. Wear light and loose fitting clothing. Drink plenty of water. Take breaks indoors or in a shaded area. Check on pets and the elderly. And if someone is displaying symptoms of heat stroke, move them to a cool location and call 911.